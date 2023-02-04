Sorrelle's late free throws, 27 points lead Grand Haven to win at Rockford

Grand Haven 52, Rockford 51

Grand Haven beat Rockford 52-51 on the road Friday night behind 27 points from senior Harrison Sorrelle.

Sorrelle hit two late free throws with 5.5 second to play and Rockford's last second shot was no good.

"I just love atmosphere that they create here," Sorrelle said. "Their student section showed out, their crowd showed out so it is just really fun to play in that kind of environment. I think it is something that our team thrives in, we stay composed and stay poised in these moments, so I think it is a lot of fun to play in."

Grand Haven lead 15-11 after one quarter, 19-15 at the half and 35-33 after three.

The Buccaneers took a 47-40 lead with two minutes to play, but the Rams scored seven straight capped by a bucket from sophomore Luke Pitsch to tie the game with a minute to play.

Eli Wachter hit a three to give Haven a 50-47 lead, but a bucket and two free throws from sophomore Mike Dekuiper gave the Rams a 51-50 lead with 10 second left.

Sorrelle was fouled and hit the game winning free throws with 5.5 seconds left.

"Guys just kept coming after it, resilient," Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said. "There were times that it didn't look very good for us, but we found a way to make big plays at the end and just really proud of our seniors they way that they kind of carried our team tonight."

Dekuiper led Rockford with 13 points, Caden Pokorzynksi had 12. Wachter scored 9 points for the Bucs.

