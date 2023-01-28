Watch Now
Sophomore's big bucket helps Northview top Grand Rapids Christian in OK White showdown

Brady Swartz's basket in final 90 seconds gave the Wildcats the lead for good
Northview 57, Grand Rapids Christian 50
Posted at 11:51 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 23:51:34-05
Northview 57, GR Christian 50

Northview knocked off Grand Rapids Christian Friday night 57-50 in front of more than 1600 fans at Wildcat Gymnasium.

The Eagles took a 48-47 lead with just over two minutes to play on a bucket and a free throw from junior Carter Goodkye.

But the Wildcats answered right back on the other end as sophomore Brady Swartz scored on a drive and got fouled for a 50-48 lead with 1:27 to play, Northview never lost that lead.

"I wasn't hitting shots before, but my teammates kept me in it," Swartz said. "They were like 'get the next shot,' so I was like, I'm going to go get a bucket because he's letting me, so I went and got a bucket."

"We subbed Brady out earlier and I look over and one of our senior leaders, David Snow, was encouraging him," Northview head coach David Chana said. "I said to David, you are the MVP because he makes that shot because of you, so I'm proud of both Brady and David for sticking together through that."

Brady's older brother, Senior Parker Swartz scored 13 points, fellow senior Tyran Thomas led the Wildcats with 14 points.

Grand Rapids Christian senior Dono Thames led all scorers with 20 points, getting 18 of those in the first half.

The Eagles led 17-11 after one quarter and the game was tied at 28 at the half.

Northview (6-0, 12-1) will host Lowell next Friday while Grand Rapids Christian (4-2, 8-3) visits Grandville on Tuesday.

