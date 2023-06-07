Soccer regional roundup: GR Catholic avenges a pair of losses to South Christian

(FOX 17) — The regional semifinals began in girls high school soccer on Tuesday night.
Unity Christian rolled past Three Rivers 8-0 at Holland Christian
Unity Christian blanks Three Rivers in regional semifinal
Grand Rapids Catholic Central avenged two earlier losses to South Christian with a win in penalty kicks at Holland Christian
Grand Rapids Catholic Central slips past South Christian in regional semifinal
Portage Central got by Midland in division in penalty kicks to advance to play Hudsonville in the regional final
Portage Central tops Midland in regional semifinal
