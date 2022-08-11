Small senior class ready to help continue Pewamo-Westphalia tradition

Pirates attempt to continue tradition on the gridiron

Pewamo-Westphalia claimed its fourth state championship in the last six years in 2021.

Just as in years past, that success has led to increased enthusiasm in the offseason, in an effort to continue the success on the field.

"Coach Miller always pulls the underclassmen up for Ford Field so they just get that taste of what it could be like," Pirates senior quarterback Troy Wertman said. "When I was a freshman, I got pulled up to witness it and just that taste got me addicted. I feel like that probably got everyone else motivated to see what can happen. So this summer, we've just been working and grinding to get back to that."

"I was really happy with the participation in the offseason with our attendance and the kids coming in and lifting," 10th year P-W head coach Jeremy Miller said. "They just keep rolling right through it. They don't want to miss weeks to see their gains disappear basically by sitting around, so we had a really good offseason."

The Pirates did graduate 18 from last year's team and this season will have just nine seniors on the roster.

"Definitely we're going to have to step up," Wertman said about his class. "Last year, I think they did a great job showing us the ropes on how to lead, how to lead a football team. So they've given us that knowledge. All we can do is just pass that on to the grade below us and then that just continues on."

P-W opens the season at home against Redford Union on Friday August 26th.

