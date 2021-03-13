Shorthanded Kenowa Hills pulls away from East Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kenowa Hills hockey team is without several players right now due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Those players have combined for 53 points this season and the Knights are also missing their only goalie.

Kenowa Hills 7, East Kentwood 4

Matt Weidenhoft's group has now turned one of their top scorers, Nolan Bruxvoort, into a goaltender as they also rely on a lot of youth.

On Friday night, the Knights would trail East Kentwood, 2-0 early in the game before responding with three consecutive goals from Trevin Laming, Colin Fairfield and Brock Hearth.

After an equalizer from East Kentwood senior captain, Ryan Long, the Knights would respond with two goals in less than a minute to regain the lead before putting the game on ice for a 7-4 win.

Trevin Laming would record a hat-trick while Bruxvoort would record 19 saves in emergency duty.

The Knights will play two games on Saturday against Northview and Grand Haven.