Seniors "put Plainwell back on the map"

PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell wrestling team is having a great year so far, and the Trojans are hoping to make history.

"We want to to go to state, that is our team goal, that is really what everybody is focused on is going to state," Plainwell senior Trammel Robinson said. "The individual stuff kind of comes with it, with the hard work as a team, but everybody is really focused on having success as a team to keep that band together."

Trammel is 22-1 this season at 165 lbs. and is a three-time state qualifier as an individual.

No team in program history has qualified for team state.

This season's team is 10-0 in duals including a win over state ranked Three Rivers, they have also won the tournaments at Lowell and last weekend at Sparta.

"Four years ago these seniors were told they had a special bond and they were actually one of the most talented teams we've ever had," 7th year Trojans head coach Rodd Leonard said. "Fast forward to four years later, this is probably the best team Plainwell's ever had in history. The commitment they've had the last four years, they've put Plainwell back on the map as far as wrestling and it's been off the map for awhile."

Plainwell will look to repeat as Wolverine Conference champs, the Trojans take on Niles and Edwardsburg on Wednesday.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

