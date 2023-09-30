Scots dominate on defense with shutout victory over Eagles

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville football did not allow many points during its four-game winning streak to start the 2023 season, but the Eagles surrendered 44 points to Grandville in week five.

The Eagles faced another tough offense Friday night in the Fighting Scots.

Caledonia proved not only how tough its offense is but also its defense with the 30-0 shutout win over Hudsonville.

Caledonia 30, Hudsonville 0

“Defensively, awesome job by Coach Bell and our defense, shutout. They never really, I mean they threatened the one time because we gave them the short field with the kickoff return but they didn’t do much on our defense and pretty proud of our D,” Head Coach Derek Pennington Sr. said. “That was the best first half of football I’ve seen my son play and I don’t mention him much but that one-handed pick and some of those sacks and things were pretty good. Really proud of him and proud of our whole defense really.”

“I mean, it’s what we’ve wanted the whole year. We looked forward to it. Last year, we had five shutouts so, I mean that’s the standard for our defense,” senior Derek Pennington Jr. added. “I was just confident…I switched up my superstitions a little bit before the game. Wore different socks, got new gloves and was just on it.”

