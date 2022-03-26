Schoolcraft rides hot state to beat Menominee for division three state championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. — All five starters scored at least seven points as Schoolcraft topped Menominee 59-49 to win the division three boys basketball state championship.

The Eagles knocked down their first four shots from three point range in route to a 20-10 lead after one quarter.

Ty and Shane Ryske led Schoolcraft with 15 points each and Eli DeVisser added 14.

It's the second boys basketball state championship for the Eagles, who also won it back in 2011.

