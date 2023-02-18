Schoolcraft holds off Parchment, remains tied atop the Valley

Boys: Schoolcraft 53, Parchment 51

The Schoolcraft boys basketball team won at Parchment on Friday night to take make a 3-way tied for 1st place in the SAC Valley a 2-way tie.

The Eagles (7-2, 12-7) and Hackett Catholic Prep (7-2, 13-6) remain tied for first place, the Panthers are one game back.

Each team has one conference game to play next Friday.

"I think it really gives us momentum going into the tournament," first year Eagles head coach Derrick Small said. "Our conference is tough every night but we've got to be able to compete and be disciplined throughout the whole 32 minutes. We were up 6-8 with about a minute left and we can't be putting ourselves in that situation, but i think going forward it's a good learning opportunity, good experience and hopefully help us make a long tournament run."

Schoolcraft junior Shayne Rikse led the way with 28 points in the win.

"It's huge, especially in tournament time," Rikse said. "The crowd is going to be like this in tournament time and it's really good for us to get this one. It just shows that we have fight. And we're coming together as a unit now. We've lost some close games so this was really big for us to get this one."

Schoolcraft will host Kalamazoo Christian next Friday night with the chance to win a chance a fourth consecutive league title.

