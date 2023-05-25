NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Mona Shores boys lacrosse will get a chance at revenge in the regional semi final on Friday when they face Grandville. The Sailors lost to the Bulldogs last season 9-5 but now will get a rematch in the same round of the playoffs this season.

Sailors lacrosse looking for reginal revenge

The Sailors are 16-1 this season and have won 15 games in a row after losing to Forest Hills Eastern at the end of March.

"I think we're killing it, I know that we can go far this year and that we can go farther than some people might think. It's just about really putting in the work and I know we can make it far," said senior midfielder JJ Boos.

Led by 5th year head coach 5th year head coach Murle Greer, the Sailors beat Kalamazoo Central 15-0 in the regional quarterfinal.

"The biggest difference is the team mentality I think everyone goes into all of these games with all their heart. Even though we've had some set backs we always come back because we have that rock solid mentality," said senior goalie Parker Hayward.

That regional final game is set for Friday, May 26th at 5:30pm at West Ottawa High School.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

