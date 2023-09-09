Sailors hoist 1st Lumbertown Showdown trophy after win over Rockets

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Reeths-Puffer traveled to Mona Shores Friday night for the first-ever "Lumbertown Showdown," which doubled as our week three Blitz Battle.

The 2-0 Rockets and 1-1 Sailors opened up OK Green play with this rivalry matchup.

Mona Shores was the one to host the trophy after earning the 28-10 victory over Reeths-Puffer.

Mona Shores 28, Reeths-Puffer 10

"We just had to be consistent, you know. We kind of fell off a little bit in the fourth quarter, but you know, just staying with it," QB Jonathan Pittman Jr. said. "We just had to stick with it throughout the whole game."

"Our defense was lights out. You know, that's a great football team. Reeths-Puffer's gonna win a lot of football games. They're well-coached. They're tremendous athletes. That running back runs hard, and so that's why I thought our defense was lights out. Our coaches had prepped up the week, ready to go. They studied and the kids [came out] and executed," Head Coach Matt Koziak added.

