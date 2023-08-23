Ryan Ling's return to quarterback has Schoolcraft excited for season

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft doesn't have many starters to replace from a year ago, but quarterback is one of them.

Good news for the Eagles, they have a guy on the team that played a whole year of varsity football under center two years ago.

Ryan Ling's move back to quarterback has Schoolcraft excited for season

Ryan Ling was Schoolcraft's quarterback in 2021 as a sophomore, but moved to wide receiver last fall when Tag Gott transferred back to Schoolcraft after leaving for his junior year.

"It is pretty easy," Ling said about his move back to quarterback. "I have always played quarterback except for last year, I know the offense. Just picking up on what we did last year and just evolving our game even more now and being sharper and crisper than we were. It has been easy to transition because I know the offense, know the guys, know all of it."

The Eagles return eight players that were two-way starters on last season's 7-4 team that made the division seven district finals, seven of them are seniors this season.

Quarterback is one of only five positions the team needs to fill.

"The transition is seamless, he already knows what we are trying to accomplish, he knows what we expect," sixth year Schoolcraft head coach Nathan Ferency said about Ling. "For him it is just fine tuning his skills so he can be the best player he can be. We are not missing a beat changing the quarterback spot, we are just business as usual and moving forward."

Two of the Eagles four losses last season were to SAC Valley champion Lawton.

With so much talent returning, Schoolcraft has high expectations for this season.

"We are trying to win football games and I think we can," Eagles senior wide receiver and cornerback Kolby Lloyd said. "We're looking really good, as a team and a brotherhood, we're there, we all have a great connection together."

Schoolcraft opens the season Thursday night at Comstock.

