Russell-Dixon, GR Catholic Central run to OK Gold title

GRAN RAPIDS, Mich. — Kellen Russell-Dixon ran for 330 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries Friday night as Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat South Christian 21-12 in the Game of the Week.

"That was a lot of fun," Russell-Dixon said. Running behind my guys, we got it done that is the best part, stuck to the script and did what we had to do to get the job done."

Russell-Dixon scored from a yard out on the Cougars first drive of the game, he would add a 59-yard scoring run in the third quarter and another one-yarder in the fourth quarter.

South Christian junior quarterback Carson Vis scored on a 24-yard run in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 7-6 and added a one yard TD run late in the third quarter to get the Sailors to withing 14-12.

It was the first time this season that CC has been in a close in the fourth quarter, but it found a way to win.

"This is really what you work for," Catholic Central senior linebacker Austin Baxter, who had a team-high nine tackles said. "We put in the toughest practice, coach Kolster is out here with the hose spraying us this week so this is what we put in the work for, this is why we do it. It feels great to come out on top tonight."

The win gives the Cougars (6-0, 7-1) no worse than a share of the OK Gold title, they can win it outright next Friday against Ottawa Hills (0-6, 0-8) at Houseman Field.

"I know our team is resilient, I know our team is tough," CC head coach Todd Kolster said. "This is the first time we've had championship implications with this group so it was really cool to see those guys step up. We leaned on our seniors, we leaned on our offensive line and they preformed, they stepped up big time tonight.

South Christian (5-1, 6-2) closes out the regular season next Friday at Wayland (3-3, 5-3).

