Rockford's Brent Cummings named Lions coach of the week

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford head coach Brent Cummings has been named the Detroit Lions coach of the week.

Cummings led the Rams to a 42-16 win over previously unbeaten Caledonia last Friday in the Game of the Week on the Blitz.

Cummings is in his fourth season as head coach at Rockford and sports a record of 33-3 (.917) and is 26-0 in the regluar season.

The Rams have won a pair of district championships and a regional title in the first three years with Cummings as head coach.

Cummings and the Rams host West Ottawa on Friday night.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

