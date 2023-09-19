Watch Now
Rockford's Brent Cummings named Lions coach of the week

Cummings is 26-0 in the regular season as head coach of the Rams
Posted at 4:00 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 16:00:01-04

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford head coach Brent Cummings has been named the Detroit Lions coach of the week.

Cummings led the Rams to a 42-16 win over previously unbeaten Caledonia last Friday in the Game of the Week on the Blitz.

Cummings is in his fourth season as head coach at Rockford and sports a record of 33-3 (.917) and is 26-0 in the regluar season.

The Rams have won a pair of district championships and a regional title in the first three years with Cummings as head coach.

Cummings and the Rams host West Ottawa on Friday night.

