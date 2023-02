Rockford 38, Grandville 21

The Rockford wrestling team defeated Grandville on Wednesday 38-21 as the Rams finish OK Red dual season undefeated.

Both the Rams and Bulldogs head to the conference tournament on Friday at Caledonia.

