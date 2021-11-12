Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Rockford sweeps FHC for regional title

Rams advance to play Hudsonville in state quarters
items.[0].videoTitle
The Rams win the regional title
Posted at 12:38 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 00:38:33-05

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Rockford volleyball team beat Forest Hills Central in three sets Thursday at Grand Haven High School to win a division one regional championship.

"It means a lot," Rams senior libero Alina Anderson said. "It has only happened four times in Rockford history and this team is something special I have never seen the hard work and motivation and I just thank them so much because the regional championship is a big deal."

Rockford nearly lost a big lead in the first set before pulling it out 25-23 and then rolling to a 25-14 win in set two.

"I think we were more determined to play harder," Rams senior outside hitter Ava Horton said about the second set. "We were a little bit down in the first set, making a couple of errors and then we came out with more motivation to go harder in the second set."

Rockford took the third set 25-23 to advance.

The Rams will play OK Red rival Hudsonville in the state quarterfinal next Tuesday at Holland's Dutch Dome.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time