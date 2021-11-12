Rockford sweeps FHC for regional title

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Rockford volleyball team beat Forest Hills Central in three sets Thursday at Grand Haven High School to win a division one regional championship.

"It means a lot," Rams senior libero Alina Anderson said. "It has only happened four times in Rockford history and this team is something special I have never seen the hard work and motivation and I just thank them so much because the regional championship is a big deal."

Rockford nearly lost a big lead in the first set before pulling it out 25-23 and then rolling to a 25-14 win in set two.

"I think we were more determined to play harder," Rams senior outside hitter Ava Horton said about the second set. "We were a little bit down in the first set, making a couple of errors and then we came out with more motivation to go harder in the second set."

Rockford took the third set 25-23 to advance.

The Rams will play OK Red rival Hudsonville in the state quarterfinal next Tuesday at Holland's Dutch Dome.

