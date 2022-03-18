Rockford pushes West Bloomfield entire game, falls in state semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Rockford girls basketball team led top ranked West Bloomfield for much the division one state semifinal game Friday at the Breslin Center, but it was the Lakers who made free throws down the stretch to pull out a 66-63 win.

The Rams were led by sophomore Grace Lyons who scored 21 points, Alyssa Wypych and Anna Wypych each added 11.

Rockford connected on 13 of 37 three point tries while West Bloomfield was 23-32 at the free throw line.

"We played our heart out," Rams senior Elle Irwin said. "They were making some shots and we were leveling the ball off as best as we could but they were making more than we were at the end."

The Lakers were led by sophomore twin sisters Indya Davis (24 points) and Sumer Davis (16 points).

"When I came in they hadn't won a district game in seven years," Rockford head coach Brad Wilson said. "We talked a lot about it with them, like hey we are going to change this thing, we are going to blaze a new path, we are going to make new expectations."

The Rams will say goodbye to their four seniors Alina Anderson (4-year varsity player), Sami DeKuiper (4-year varsity player), Megan McCauley (4-year varsity player) and Elle Irwin (3-year varsity payer) a group that has compiled 63 wins the last four seasons.

