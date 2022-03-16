Rockford outlasts East Lansing to earn first trip to the Breslin Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rockford punched its ticket to the Breslin Central and the girls basketball state semifinals for the first time in school history with a 54-43 win over East Lansing Tuesday at Calvin University.

"Amazing," Rams junior Alyssa Wypych said. "We've been working for this all year and it's just so good to just finally that we're doing it."

Wypych led Rockford with 21 points, her freshman sister Anna added 10 points.

"It was amazing beating Hudsonville," Alyssa Wypych said about last week's regional final win, "but we knew this game would be just as hard so we had to come prepared for a battle and I think we did."

The Rams have had several different players step up at different this season and that was once again this case in the quarterfinal win.

"Our theme is we over me," Rams head coach Brad Wilson said. "We know that our strength is in numbers. We train the girls to move the ball, to be unselfish, to take the open shots. I thought our kids did that tonight and if every kid has seven or eight points, we're tough to beat."

Rockford (23-2) is scheduled to play West Bloomfied (23-1) on Friday at noon at the Breslin Center in the first division one state semifinal.

