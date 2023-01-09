ROCKFORD, Mich. — "I think she really started dedicating herself probably in third or fourth grade. She was getting home from school, having a snack and grabbing a basketball go to work on skills in the driveway," said Jenny.

Rockford Mother, Daughter duo share bond on and off the court

The Wypych's are a basketball family through and through.

"It was always something I found myself doing because my mom was a basketball player. It was always a part of our lives and I remember we'd always be outside doing drills in the driveway or in the garage if it was winter and it was snowy outside. But I've been doing it for a long time", said Alyssa.

"I didn't really want to push Alyssa," said Jenny.

Jenny, a hall of famer at Michigan Tech, scored over 1,500 points in her career and hoped that her girls would follow in her footsteps.

"Once she started to get the ball and work a little bit on her own, in the driveway, that's when I knew she had an interest in it and I said we're going to do our best to get her to be her best," said Jenny.

Playing through the YMCA and then Rockford youths programs, Alyssa grew up at the gym and having her mom as one of her coaches is something Alyssa values.

"I always knew that she had good advice to give because she's been giving it to be my whole life and it's just nice to know that you have someone in our corner." Said Alyssa.

"Against Grand Haven I had a hot start shooting but it kind of cooled off and I could always hear her yelling from the sidelines the tips that help me remember what I need to do to fix my own shot," said Alyssa.

"It's good to hear, I don't think we talk about it too much at home but you can see if I say something to her that she does listen and she'll go back In the game and do what we ask of her," said Jenny.

When Alyssa's recruiting process started Jenny kept her fingers crossed that the Huskies would come calling, but wanted everything to happen organically.

"You know secretly maybe I was thinking it would be awesome if she did go to Tech but I want it to be her decision. It's her life, it's her future," said Jenny.

"Maybe in the back of my head I always wanted to get an offer there but it wasn't like oh I need to get an offer from Tech. I was just kind of like let's see where my play takes me and see what my options are," said Alyssa.

In the end her decision came down to Tech and Grand Valley. Both have great programs in the GLIAC and It was a tough call. But Alyssa ended up at the school she's known her whole life.

"The players and coaches and the people up in Houghton are just amazing and definitely that community sense there. And the location too. Houghton is a great city and I'm excited to be apart of it," said Alyssa.

"I don't think it's hit home yet, until we drop her off at campus. She's going to go up in June and train with the team and maybe take a class but I think when we drop her off it will pull on my heart strings a little bit and Jason's too because he's an alumni too but she definitely picked a great spot for her. She wanted a little bit smaller of a school, she wants to go into engineering and any team in the GLIAC is a great fit for players because it's a strong conference but she did what's best for Alyssa.

