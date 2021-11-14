Rockford falls by 1 after fake extra point fails in final minute

Grand Blanc 28, Rockford 27

Rockford attempted a fake extra point pass that fell incomplete with 54 seconds to left in the fourth quarter as the Rams lost to Grand Blanc 28-27 in a division one regional final at Carslon-Munger Stadium.

"It's a call that as a coaching staff we were excited about and it didn't work out," Rams head coach Brent Cummings said about the fake extra point. "It's tough for these kids but we're proud of them. I shared with them that they were a fun group to work with, they played their hearts out in practice and did things the way we asked them to."

Rockford senior quarterback Zak Ahern threw for 228 yards and ran for four touchdowns, the last of which pulled his team within a point in the final minute.

The Rams finish the season at 11-1.

