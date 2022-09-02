Rockford erases 20-point deficit, comes back to beat Mona Shores 31-27

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford scored the final 24 points of its game Thursday night to come away with a 31-27 win over Mona Shores.

The Sailors ran the ball effectively early, and after a Ke'Waun Farnum 4-yard TD run halfway through the third quarter, the Sailors had a 27-7 lead.

After the Rams got a safety, they would score three touchdowns, first on a Mac VandenHout run and two scoring passes from VandeHout to Alex McLean and Brody Thompson.

"Something clicked, we obviously were down at halftime we needed to make and adjustment," Rams quarterback Mac VandenHout. "It took our coach just to get us all together and say hey, we got to go, our defense is playing lights out, if we don't go bad things could happen and we fought hard, they fought hard, tremendous game. I'm glad that the first half happened so we could get a little bit of adversity, get some fight back."

VandeHout finished the game 10-17 passing for 249 yards and 3 TDs, he also ran 15 times for 80 yards and a score.

Brody Thompson caught 3 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Rockford improves to 2-0 on the season and will open up OK Red play next Friday at West Ottawa.

"Adversity is a big part of football," Rockford head coach Brent Cumming said. "These guys did a great job of chunking away, trusting their coaching, doing their job. We preach not to focus on the scoreboard, all those things that you are always trying to teach these young men. It shows, that is a lesson right there that every single play, do your job and over time you can over come these battles."

Mona Shores (1-1) starts OK Green play next Friday at home against Holland.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter