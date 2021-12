GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rockford knocked off Grand Rapids Catholic Central 52-36 Tuesday in the Cornerstone Holiday tournament to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Rams advance to play West Catholic in the tournament final on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter