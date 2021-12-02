Rockford aiming to build off of OK Red title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rockford basketball team won the OK Red last season and the Rams are hoping to do that same this winter.

Despite the losses of Sam Krist, Brendan Schueller and Brock Holwerda, sixth-year head coach Kyle Clough thinks his team can be really good again.

"Last year was a big deal for us to get over the hump and win the OK Red and to get back into that conversation," Clough said. "So this year, at Rockford we always feel like we have a little target on our backs but we are the defending champs and there is something to be said for that. This is a new team and a bunch of new guy so it is their own journey but I think that and we do have to go out and prove that it wasn't a one year thing for us and we are continuing to grow as a program. I think that these guys are really excited to prove that it wasn't the Sam Krist show, this is a deep team and we got a bunch of guys that are ready to step up."

The Rams open the season next Tuesday at East Grand Rapids before taking on Lansing Everett at Ottawa Hills in the Battle for I-96 on December 11th.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter