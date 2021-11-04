Rivals clash as teams vie for district championships on the Blitz season finale

Game of the week preview

West Catholic (9-1) will meet Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-0) for a division five district championship and it will be the game of the week Friday on the Blitz.

"It's always been a rivalry," Cougars senior quarterback and safety John Passinault said. "People on our team's parents played against West Catholic kids parents and it has just been a long-lived rivalry. We definitely wanted to play against them."

The Falcons and Cougars did not play last season so the most recent meeting came back in the 2019 regular season when they were both members of the OK Blue Conference.

FOX 17 West Catholic football practice

"Two great communities coming together," West Catholic left tackle and defensive tackle Kyle Kloska said. "We are all really excited. There might be some trash talking going on but that is what happens, we both like to compete and I think it will be a great game."

This is just the second all-time playoff meeting between the rivals, the other came back in 2009.

Another rivalry will be featured in this week's Blitz Battle as Grandville (7-3) plays at Rockford (10-0) in division one.

The Rams topped the Bulldogs in 53-46 in double overtime back in week four.

The OK Red rivals met for the district championship last season with Rockford winning 34-28 in triple overtime.

Other games we are planning to have as part of the Blitz on Friday include:

Mona Shores (8-2) vs. Caledonia (9-1) at Grandville

Battle Creek Lakeview (7-3) at Portage Central (8-2)

Grand Rapids Christian (7-3) vs. Unity Christian (10-0) at Jenison

South Christian (7-3) at Hastings (9-1)

Oakridge (8-2) at Tri County (9-1)

Olivet (8-2) at Portland (8-2)

Ravenna (7-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (9-1)

Union City (6-4) at Lawton (10-0)

New Lothrop (7-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (10-0)

Saugatuck (6-4) at White Pigeon (9-1)

Muskegon Heights (6-4) at Carson City-Crystal (9-1)

The Blitz airs Friday night at 10:55 p.m..

