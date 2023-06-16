Remington tosses shutout as GR Christian gets back to state final

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kyle Remington tossed a complete game shutout Friday as Grand Rapids Christian beat Flint Powers 4-0 in the division two baseball semifinals.

Remington, Grand Rapids Christian get by Powers in state semifinals

The Eagles advance to the state final for the second straight season.

"It always feels different with a different team, but the approach stayed the exact same," Remington said comparing this start to last year's semifinal game. "Just stayed in the zone with breath work and not getting too big in my head."

Parker Seth added an RBI single in the fourth inning to make it 4-0.

"We have all kind of grew up here together and it's been nice because everyone knows each other and we have all played the same role so it has been easy," Cam Seth said. "It is great every time, you can't get used to this."

Grand Rapids Christian scored three times in the top of the second inning thanks to a safety squeeze bunt from Cam Seth, and RBI single from Isaac Hubka and and error.

The Eagles (35-5) will play Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett in the state final at 2:30 on Saturday.

Forest Hills Eastern falls to Liggett in state semifinals

The Knights knocked off defending state champion Forest Hills Eastern 2-0 in the second semifinal.

The only runs of the game came on a Hawks throwing error in the bottom of the sixth inning.

FHE (32-9) senior Jacob Pallo pitched very well again tossing six innings allowing just three hits, both runs were unearned, and he struck out six.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter