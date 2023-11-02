Rematches will determine several district titles on the season finale of the Blitz

ADA, Mich. — There are several regular season rematches on tap this week in high school football including defending state champion South Christian playing at Forest Hills Eastern in division four.

South Christian searches for consistency on defense as it heads to FHE Friday

The Sailors (7-3) beat the Hawks 32-29 in week four when they batted down a hail mary pass in the end zone on the game's final play.

"It was close earlier in the year," South Christian senior wide receiver and cornerback Jake Vermaas said. "We have a lot of little mistakes that we got to clean up and I think our team as a whole, coaches and players, has grown since then so I think we are in a great spot right now and just really excited."

FHE (8-2) has won three straight games and will host a second straight postseason game after having only three home games during the regular season.

Forest Hills Eastern gets a second chance at defending division 4 state champion

The Hawks thought when they lost to South Christian back in week four that they would get another chance at the Sailors.

"We have to focus up," Hawks senior tight end and linebacker Jake Heemstra said. "Know our assignments because we know the game ahead of us, we played them before, past years too so we know that we have to execute, we got to be locked in, we got to be focused and just be ready to play that game."

The winner will advance to play the Whitehall/Big Rapids winner in the regional round next week.

Mona Shores (7-3) will meet Muskegon in a division two district final at Hackley Stadium in the Blitz Battle.

This is just the second all-time playoff meeting between the rivals, the Big Reds won the last one back in 2015.

This is another regular season rematch from week four when Muskegon (8-2) won at Mona Shores 42-21.

Other games we are planning to cover on the season finale of the Blitz include:



Grandville (8-2) at Rockford (10-0)

Byron Center (9-1) at Caledonia (8-2)

Copersville (8-2) at Zeeland West (7-3)

Big Rapids (9-1) at Whitehall (10-0)

Portland (10-0) at Hastings (8-2)

Paw Paw (9-1) at Niles (9-1)

Oakridge (7-3) at West Catholic (9-1)

Berrien Springs (6-3) at GR Catholic Central (9-1)

Hart (9-1) at Reed City (7-3)

White Pigeon (10-0) at Saugatuck (8-2)

Muskegon Catholic Central (6-4) at Beal City (9-1)

Martin (8-2) at Gobles (8-2)

The Blitz airs live with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis beginning at 10:55pm on Friday night.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter