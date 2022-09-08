Reeths-Puffer rides hot start into Hackley Stadium for OK Green opener

Reeths-Puffer rides hot start into Hackley Stadium

Reeths-Puffer is 2-0 on the young season after wins over Grand Haven and St. Johns.

The Rockets now get set to open OK Green play on Friday taking on defending conference champion Muskegon at Hackley Stadium.

"The piece that we look at it as is that there are two really really great programs (Muskegon and Mona Shores) within our county and our program hasn't been up to par as they have," first-year Reeths-Puffer head coach Cody Kater said. "I think there are great programs throughout the state and so if we can really concentrate on these teams throughout the county and closing that gap, we'll have a pretty good opportunity moving forward with this program."

The Big Reds come in a 1-1 after a loss to De La Salle last Friday.

The Rockets have lost 19 straight games to Muskegon with their last win coming back in 1999.

“I mean it’s obviously Muskegon, you want to beat them," Reeths-Puffer senior quarterback Brady Ross said. "Something this program hasn't done in over 20 years, so it’d be huge for the program. We all want it.”

It's just two weeks in, but the confidence is up within the Rockets program.

“I think we’re going to go in pretty strong in this game," Reeths-Puffer senior wide receiver and defensive back Clyde Bartee said. "I think we’re going to put up a better fight, we’ve been working way harder than last year so I think we’re going to be pretty good with that.”

