LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell wrestling team is gearing up for another big year on the mat.

Red Arrows reload looking for 11th straight title

The Red Arrows have the biggest of targets on their back after having won ten consecutive division two team state championships.

While it might be difficult to handle the pressure that comes with such an impressive streak, this year's wrestlers continue to prepare like they always have.

"We're thinking about the people that came before us," senior Ari McFarland said. "We're trying to continue that legacy and we always keep that as our goal. It's not about us, it's about the people that are supporting us. It's about the people that came before us."

Lowell was a young team a year ago, but are replacing key seniors like Carson Crace, Maddox Simcoe and Landon Miller.

Top returners include defending individual state champion Jackson Blum, second place finishers Carter Cichoki and Owen Segorski and third place finisher Jarrett Smith.

"Didn't have the best season last year," Smith said about his individual finish. "Ended up taking third, but want to come back and win a state title individual and team. Go to those big tournaments and and just improving as a team, becoming closer and having fun."

"We were really young last year, but we also had a lot for guys that have left the program and gone on to do different things," 10th year Red Arrows head coach R.J. Boudro said. "I think each and every year, our kids, at a young, get to see really good leadership and that's really helpful."

Lowell is scheduled to begin its season on Wednesday December 6th at Detroit Catholic Central.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

