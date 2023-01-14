RECAP: Scores and highlights from Friday Night Blitz

The second Friday night of 2023 brought out some of the best matchups in West Michigan.
In the OK Green, Muskegon beat Zeeland West 55-46.
Northview took down Forest Hills Central 55-41.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central dishes Forest Hills Eastern their second loss of the season. 83-59 the final score.
Otsego takes down Plainwell, 63-36.
Ionia remains undefeated with a overtime win against Charlotte, 49-45.
For the girls, Hudsonville and Rockford renewed their rivalry in the OK Red. Rams got the win 45-28.
Grand Rapids Christian edged out East Grand Rapids 46-45.
The Cougars from GR Catholic Central earned a 58-34 win against Forest Hills Eastern.
Kalamazoo Central beat Portage Central 47-22.
Northview faced off against Hudsonville on the ice. The Eagles got the win 8-3.
