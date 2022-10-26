RECAP: Boys soccer regional semi final

PORTAGE, Mich. — Rockford and Grand Haven met up in the regional semi final on Tuesday. It was the second time they met this season and the Rams came out on top in this game.

Senior Brian Goushaw scored the first goal just 14 minutes into the game. Later in the match Andrew Bultman scored their second goal. Rockford now advances to the regional final for the first time in program history.

"The emotions are crazy. Best team that's ever gone through Rockford. It's an amazing feeling. It's a family here. We had the better players. We weren't even worried. We knew we were going to win and we just had to prove it out on the field." said Goushaw.

"They're work horses and they get the job done, so we're extremely proud of them. Quite honestly, we've never made to a regional finals so this is a new realm for us, but we've got to take it one game at a time and as we take it one game at a time, I think we'll make good decisions as we go along the way." said Tim Boelman.

In the game on the opposite side of the bracket, Portage Central faced off against Traverse City West. The Mustangs got the win 1-0 thanks to a goal by senior Carlos Rangel.

Portage Central will now play Rockford in the regional championship on Thursday.

