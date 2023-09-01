Rangers roll over Mustangs at home in Blitz Battle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Portage Central paid a visit to Forest Hills Central Thursday night for our week two Blitz Battle.

The Rangers are coming off a solid start to their season with the 37-9 victory over Jenison in week one.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs also stepped on the field with a 1-0 record after defeating East Lansing 17-7 the week prior.

Forest Hills Central defeated Portage Central 26-6.

"We did an outstanding job in the trenches," Head Coach Tim Rogers said. "You know, those guys just did a great job between the tackles, played a fantastic game, and that was the difference in the game."

