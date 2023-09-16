Rams roll over Scots in big OK Red victory

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford hosted Caledonia Friday night for our Blitz Game of the Week.

Both the Rams and the Fighting Scots hit the gridiron with undefeated records, but it was Rockford that came out on top in this OK Red matchup— winning 42-16.

Rockford 42, Caledonia 16

"I love throwing to 'em. Whoever's open, I'll give 'em a ball," Rockford QB Drake Irwin, who had three touchdown passes in just the third quarter, said.

"We started in like, I think sixth grade, seventh grade, middle school...We just always had each other. Last year, we were always throwing to each other," Cam Kruisenga, who had five receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns, added. "So, I mean we've always just had that connection and everything...and we're always getting better, always working."

"I feel like we just connect so much [as] a group," said Seth Anderson, who had six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

