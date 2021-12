HASTINGS, Mich. — Coldwater used its full court press early to force turnovers against Hastings leading to a 72-28 win.

Brandon Downs had 11 of his 12 steals in the first half and Ethan Crabtree scored 19 points for the Cardinals who improve to 2-0 in the Interstate 8 and overall.

