PORTLAND, Mich. — Quarterback Haden Getchell ran for a pair of scores as Portland beat Kalamazoo United on Friday to win a division five regional title.

Reis Phillips added a TD run for the Raiders who advance to play Marine City in the state semifinals next week.

