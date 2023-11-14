Portage Northern rides hot streak into state quarterfinal

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Northern volleyball team is putting it together at the right time.

Portage Northern rides hot streak into volleyball quarterfinals

Despite some regular season ups and downs, the Huskies won a Division 1 regional championship last week, and will play second-ranked Northville on Tuesday at Ypsilanti Lincoln.

"I think that we just have a really tight bond," junior setter Sydney Bates said. "We push each other in practice and on the court. I just think we do a great job of working as a unit and lifting each other up, even when we lose a point or two."

Northern had losing streaks of four and three games this year, but currently has won five matches in a row, including regional wins last week over Harper Creek and Mason.

"This whole season we've trusted the process and trusted the work we've put in," senior middle hitter Kiera Sims said. "This post-season is our chance to show it off, and I think we've had a great run and we're going to continue having a great run this week."

The Huskies started the year ranked eighth in the state, and loaded up their schedule playing the likes of Temperance Bedford, Grand Haven, Lowell, Hudsonville, and Kalamazoo Christian.

"We've been challenged really well with some big teams all year," third-year head coach Erin Onken said. "We've lost some close games, we've won some close games, but I think that mental toughness piece is what has us where we are right now."

A win Tuesday would send Portage Northern to Kellogg Arena, and the Division 1 state semifinals against either Grand Haven or Forest Hills Norther winner.

