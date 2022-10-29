Portage Northern advances with 'The Blitz Game of the Week' win over Byron Center

Game of the Week: Portage Northern (7-3) at Byron Center (7-3)

The Bulldogs hosted the Huskies Friday night in a division two district semifinal.

Portage Northern has a relatively young team this year, with 18 of its 22 starters being non-seniors, but quarterback Cane Mack and running back XaVior Tyus, both upperclassmen, have been outstanding so far in 2022.

Meanwhile, Byron Center is the top seed in district two, which gives it at least one more home game, with the potential for another, after having just three home games during the regular 2022 season.

Tyus ran for 317 yards and three touchdowns Friday night.

FINAL: Portage Northern 44, Byron Center 22

