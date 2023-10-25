Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Portage Central runs past Grand Haven in regional semifinal

Mustangs advance to the division 1 regional final on Thursday
Portage Central soccer
FOX 17
Aiden Phenicie celebrates his goal Tuesday against Grand Haven in the regional semifinal game against Grand Haven
Portage Central soccer
Posted at 11:57 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 23:57:14-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Portage Central knocked off Grand Haven 4-1 in a division one boys soccer regional semifinal game at Forest Hills Northern on Tuesday.

Portage Central beats Grand Haven 4-1 in regional semifinal

Aiden Phenicie broke a 1-1 tie with a goal just 32 second before halftime.

Marshall Nuemann and Brycen Handley each scored in the second half for the Mustangs.

Portage Central (17-1-2) advances to play Rockford (16-3-2) in Thursday's regional final at Forest Hills Northern at 6pm.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book