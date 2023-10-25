Portage Central runs past Grand Haven in regional semifinal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Portage Central knocked off Grand Haven 4-1 in a division one boys soccer regional semifinal game at Forest Hills Northern on Tuesday.
Aiden Phenicie broke a 1-1 tie with a goal just 32 second before halftime.
Marshall Nuemann and Brycen Handley each scored in the second half for the Mustangs.
Portage Central (17-1-2) advances to play Rockford (16-3-2) in Thursday's regional final at Forest Hills Northern at 6pm.
