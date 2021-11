SOUTH LYON, Mich. — Portage Central rallied from a 15-0 deficit scoring 23 unanswered points to lead by 8 late, but South Lyon rallied to win overtime 29-23.

The Mustangs had the ball fourth and goal at the one in overtime but could not score on the game's final.

Portage Central finishes the year at 9-3.

