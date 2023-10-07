Portage Central defeats crosstown rival Portage Northern in Blitz Battle

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern and Portage Central met in week seven Friday night for the eighth time in the last ten years— squaring off with just one loss between them so far this season.

The Mustangs won this week's Blitz Battle 32-22 over the Huskies.

Portage Central 32, Portage Northern 22

“Any time you’re going against your crosstown rival, you know, the crowds are going to be great, weather was unique to say the least. Wind blowing and raining and everything else but to our kids’ credit, they hung in and got us off to a great start and brought it home,” Head Coach Mick Enders said.

“I’m just proud of all the seniors and everyone who put in all the work and all our scout players who pushed us to get even better throughout the week. I’m just happy that we won,” Gavin Grueter, who had one touchdown and one interception, said.

“We’re just all really proud of each other, you know, we came out and worked our butts off and we [stuck] our noses in there and, you know, I’m just so proud for my guys right now. That’s a big confidence boost for sure. Yeah, we’re just going to try and keep rolling,” Carson Schnurstein added.

