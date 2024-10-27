Watch Now
Playoff bound! High school football teams across West Michigan are headed to the playoffs

Division 1
Hudsonville
East Kentwood
Grandville
Kalamazoo Central
Rockford
East Kentwood

Division 2
Mona Shores
Byron Center
Northview
Portage Northern
Mattawan
Portage Central

Division 3
Cedar Springs
Lowell
Kenowa Hills
Forest Hills Central
East Grand Rapids
St. Joseph
Zeeland East
Zeeland West
Coopersville

Division 4
Whitehall
Forest Hills Eastern
Unity Christian
South Christian
Holland Christian
Battle Creek Harper Creek
Hamilton
Harper Creek
Ionia
Hastings
Portland
Paw Paw

Division 5
Tri County
Belding
West Catholic
Oakridge
Catholic Central
Hopkins
Kalamazoo United
South Haven

Division 6
Newaygo
Montague
Central Montcalm
Kent City
Parchemnt
Constantine

Division 7
Pewamo-Westphalia
North Muskegon
Lawton
Saranac
Union City
Schoolcraft
Bronson

Division 8
Saugatuck
Centreville
White Pigeon

8 Player Division 1
Martin
Mendon
Gobles
Climax-Scotts

8 Player Division 2
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart

