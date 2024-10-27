Playoff bound! High school football teams across West Michigan are headed to the playoffs

Division 1
Hudsonville
East Kentwood
Grandville
Kalamazoo Central
Rockford
East Kentwood
Division 2
Mona Shores
Byron Center
Northview
Portage Northern
Mattawan
Portage Central
Division 3
Cedar Springs
Lowell
Kenowa Hills
Forest Hills Central
East Grand Rapids
St. Joseph
Zeeland East
Zeeland West
Coopersville
Division 4
Whitehall
Forest Hills Eastern
Unity Christian
South Christian
Holland Christian
Battle Creek Harper Creek
Hamilton
Harper Creek
Ionia
Hastings
Portland
Paw Paw
Division 5
Tri County
Belding
West Catholic
Oakridge
Catholic Central
Hopkins
Kalamazoo United
South Haven
Division 6
Newaygo
Montague
Central Montcalm
Kent City
Parchemnt
Constantine
Division 7
Pewamo-Westphalia
North Muskegon
Lawton
Saranac
Union City
Schoolcraft
Bronson
Division 8
Saugatuck
Centreville
White Pigeon
8 Player Division 1
Martin
Mendon
Gobles
Climax-Scotts
8 Player Division 2
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)