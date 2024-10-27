Playoff bound! High school football teams across West Michigan are headed to the playoffs

Division 1

Hudsonville

East Kentwood

Grandville

Kalamazoo Central

Rockford

East Kentwood

Division 2

Mona Shores

Byron Center

Northview

Portage Northern

Mattawan

Portage Central

Division 3

Cedar Springs

Lowell

Kenowa Hills

Forest Hills Central

East Grand Rapids

St. Joseph

Zeeland East

Zeeland West

Coopersville

Division 4

Whitehall

Forest Hills Eastern

Unity Christian

South Christian

Holland Christian

Battle Creek Harper Creek

Hamilton

Harper Creek

Ionia

Hastings

Portland

Paw Paw

Division 5

Tri County

Belding

West Catholic

Oakridge

Catholic Central

Hopkins

Kalamazoo United

South Haven

Division 6

Newaygo

Montague

Central Montcalm

Kent City

Parchemnt

Constantine

Division 7

Pewamo-Westphalia

North Muskegon

Lawton

Saranac

Union City

Schoolcraft

Bronson

Division 8

Saugatuck

Centreville

White Pigeon

8 Player Division 1

Martin

Mendon

Gobles

Climax-Scotts

8 Player Division 2

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)