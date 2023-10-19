Watch Now
Plainwell knocks off defending state champ Gull Lake to win district title

Trojans top the Blue Devils 2-1 at Otsego
Plainwell boys soccer
The Plainwell boys soccer team celebrates its district championship win over Gull Lake on Wednesday
Plainwell boys soccer
Posted at 10:35 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 22:35:24-04

OTSEGO, Mich. — Plainwell beat Gull Lake for the second time this season, Wednesday night's 2-1 win gave the Trojans a division two district championship.

Logan Beauregard and Nolan Edgell scored and Andrew Eldred was stout in net for Plainwell in knocking off the defending division two state champion.

The Trojans (13-8-1) advance to the regional at Gull Lake next Tuesday to play tomorrow's Sturgis/Edwardsburg winner.

