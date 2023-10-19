Plainwell knocks off defending state champ Gull Lake to win district title

OTSEGO, Mich. — Plainwell beat Gull Lake for the second time this season, Wednesday night's 2-1 win gave the Trojans a division two district championship.

Logan Beauregard and Nolan Edgell scored and Andrew Eldred was stout in net for Plainwell in knocking off the defending division two state champion.

The Trojans (13-8-1) advance to the regional at Gull Lake next Tuesday to play tomorrow's Sturgis/Edwardsburg winner.

