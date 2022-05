Plainwell 3, Otsego 1

The Plainwell girls soccer team beat rival Otsego 3-1 on Wednesday to claim the outright Wolverine Conference championship.

The Bulldogs could have shared the title with a win.

Both Plainwwll and Otsego will be number one seeds in their district tournaments that start next week.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter