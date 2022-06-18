Pitching propels Forest Hills Eastern to baseball state championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Evan Parks tossed a complete game one-hitter as Forest Hills Eastern beat Grand Rapids Christian 3-0 on Saturday morning to claim the division two state championship.

Parks, a senior, held the Eagles without a hit for five and a third innings before an infield hit broke it up, he walked three and struck out nine.

"Throwing strikes, that's what it comes down to, that's how you get outs," Parks said. "We worked real hard all summer, all fall, all winter, even this spring just trying to win and we finally kind of got it done."

Parks gem comes on the heels of junior Jacob Pallo who kept Goodrich without a hit for five and two-thirds innings in Thursday's 6-0 state semifinal win.

"We've got a really good pitching staff," Parks said with a laugh. "We've got a really good pitching coach, our coach Cam Wysocki does a really good job working with us on what we want to do with each batter, each team, working each pitch, working where we want it to be."

"They were hitting their spots, everything was working," Hawks catcher Leo Hearn added. "Fastballs fast, curveballs breaking, everything was just working for those two."

FHE had ten hits in the game including an RBI double from Parks, an RBI single from Hearn and an RBI groudout from Max Ferrick.

The state championship is the first in baseball at Forest Hills Eastern.

"There is no other feeling," Parks said. "It makes all the world when you see that play finally finish and you are just done. It makes all the world."

At the plate, Parks was 3-3 with in the title game and 5-7 with 3 rund batted in for the two games played this week at Michigan State

