Pitching dominates as Portage Northern, Central split baseball doubleheader

Portage Northern, Central split baseball doubleheader
Portage Northern and Portage Central combined to score eight total runs Thursday as the rivals split a baseball doubleheader.
The Huskies won game one, 3-2, behind a great effort on the mound from Ethan Getting who struck out eight.
The Mustangs got six strong innings from Will Juday in game two, a 2-1 win, the senior allowed just one hit in six innings.
Both teams are now 10-4 in the SMAC and one game behind Battle Creek Lakeview after the Spartans split a doubleheader with Mattawan on Thursday.
