Pewamo-Westphalia wins volleyball title, Athens finishes D4 runner up

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After beating the No. 1 team in Division 4 in the quarterfinals, Pewamo-Westphalia then took down Cass City and Kalamazoo Christian to win their first ever volleyball state title.

The Pirates beat the comets in four sets after K Christian won the third set to force a fourth.

In division four, Athens had quite the crowd for their title game against Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart. The Indians won the first two sets against the Irish but then they stormed back, winning the last three to beat Athens for the championship.

Athens 2, Mt. Pleasant sacred heart

