Pewamo-Westphalia overcomes injuries to get back to Ford Field

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Pewamo-Westphalia has made a habit out of playing football at Ford Field on Thanksgiving weekend.

Saturday, when the Pirates take on Lawton (13-0) at Ford Field in the division seven state championship game, will be their fourth title game in the last six years.

This season, however, has been a little different. The team has had to overcome many injuries including to senior quarterback Cam Cook in the fifth game. Junior Troy Wertman filled in admirably while Cook was out.

"I always knew Troy was very capable, I am very comfortable with him," ninth-year P-W head coach Jeremy Miller said. "Obviously it was terrible for Cam, but it forces guys to step up when you have injuries like that and they did and they did a great job."

"That is kind of what it has been all year, a lot of guys have had to come in and fill in for starters," Wertman added. "When Cam went down, it just sucks to see that, but it is obviously that next man up mentality and we were all really well prepared for it because that is just something that we have all been working for."

Cook had thought he might have torn his ACL which would have meant his high school career was over, but it turned out to be a dislocated knee cap and he returned last week to split snaps with Wertman.

"It is just a roller coaster and I'm so thankful to be back here," Cook said. "I can't really put into words how thankful I am but the feeling to be in this position is just amazing."

Wertman also took some snaps at running back in the semifinal win over Traverse City St. Francis because Dak Ewalt is out.

Wertman was the team's leading rusher through the first 12 games with 945 yards and 15 TDS, he added three more rushing scores in Saturday's win.

