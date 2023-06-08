Pallo's arm, Stotts' bat power FHE to regional win

Jacob Pallo tossed a complete game two-hitter as Forest Hills Eastern beat Allendale 2-0 Wednesday in a division two regional semifinal baseball game at Belding.

Forest Hills Eastern 2, Allendale 0

Pallo was on just three days rest after pitching Saturday in districts, got out of a bases loaded, one out jam with a double play ball in the bottom of the first inning.

"It's a ton of fun," Pallo said. "Playoff baseball, there is nothing better, I was talking about it with all of our team, just being here before. Our thing last year was not make the moment too big so just another game and that helps, helps with the mindset."

The Hawks would get all of the game's runs on a two-out, bases loaded single from junior third baseman Matt Stotts in the top of the third inning.

"I like pressure, I love hitting under pressure so it is fun," Stotts said. "Not being a starter last year I took in a lot of stuff from those guys and they showed me how to play ball and it was great. It is awesome, I love this team, I love playing with them so every extra game is a blessing. Every extra day, make it count."

With the win, FHE (30-8) advances to the regional final Saturday at 10 a.m. to play Bay City John Glenn in Petoskey.

