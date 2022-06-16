Pallo shuts down Goodrich as FHE advances to title game

FHE 6, Goodrich 0

Forest Hills Eastern junior pitcher Jacob Pallo no-hit Goodrich for 5 and 2/3 innings on Thursday as the Hawks advanced with a 6-0 win.

Pallo allowed just two hits and struck out nine in 6 and 2/3 innings.

"It means everything," Pallo said about delivering for his team on the big stage. "These guys, all of them, are my best friends. Our motto is team so the fact that we were able to get to the next game has been our whole goal and the fact that we are able to do it is just awesome."

Collin Fridsma, Evan Parks and Brian Messing all had two hits in the win.

"This is amazing," Parks said, who also came in to pitch and the record the final out of the game. "This is a really good team, we are very spread out with our grades so it kind of leads to our history as a young school putting together a good team like this and hopefully giving something for the future."

Forest Hills Eastern (38-4) will not play Grand Rapids Christian Saturday at 9 a.m. in the division two state championship game.

