Orchard View drops varsity football for 2021

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — A tradition-rich football program will not take the field in 2021.

Orchard View High School decided to cancel its varsity football season. Coach Fred Rademacher posted to the team's Facebook page citing low participation numbers.

The team held an emergency meeting with players and parents on Wednesday before deciding to cancel the season.

The school will still field a JV team made up of sophomores and freshmen.

With the decision coming two weeks before the first games kick off, it leaves Orchard View's eight opponents with gaps in their own schedules.

The Cardinals 2021 schedule is below:

Week 1 vs. Spring Lake

Week 2 vs. Kent City

Week 3 vs. Muskegon Catholic Central

Week 4 vs. Sparta

Week 5 vs. Manistee

Week 6 vs. Ludington

Week 7 vs. Muskegon Heights

Week 8 BYE

Week 9 vs. North Muskegon

