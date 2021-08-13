Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Orchard View drops varsity football for 2021

Cardinals lacking enough players to safely field team
items.[0].image.alt
WXMI
Mitchell, Orchard View take down North Muskegon, finish undefeated
Posted at 3:31 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 15:31:23-04

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — A tradition-rich football program will not take the field in 2021.

Orchard View High School decided to cancel its varsity football season. Coach Fred Rademacher posted to the team's Facebook page citing low participation numbers.

The team held an emergency meeting with players and parents on Wednesday before deciding to cancel the season.

The school will still field a JV team made up of sophomores and freshmen.

With the decision coming two weeks before the first games kick off, it leaves Orchard View's eight opponents with gaps in their own schedules.

The Cardinals 2021 schedule is below:

  • Week 1 vs. Spring Lake
  • Week 2 vs. Kent City
  • Week 3 vs. Muskegon Catholic Central
  • Week 4 vs. Sparta
  • Week 5 vs. Manistee
  • Week 6 vs. Ludington
  • Week 7 vs. Muskegon Heights
  • Week 8 BYE
  • Week 9 vs. North Muskegon

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time