Opportunity knocks for many schools on week 3 of the Blitz

(FOX 17) — West Catholic (2-0) travels to Coopersville (2-0) Friday night as divisional play starts in the OK Conference.

West Catholic expects physical contest in Game of the Week at Coopersville

The Falcons and Broncos have both been very impressive through two weeks each winning by at least 35 points in the first two weeks.

The week three match up could very well come down to play at the line of scrimmage as both team's boast big, physical and experienced guys up front.

"We say it every year," Coopersville junior quarterback Beau Harris said. "Smart coaches both sides of the ball, great players both sides of the ball both teams and we just know the most physical team is going to come and the most physical team is going to win."

Coopersville looks for a different result this season against West Catholic

"I expect it to be our most physical game of the year," West Catholic senior wide receiver Carter Perry said. "Obviously we started against Edwardsburg which is a really physical team, but the OK Blue is a very physical conference and I think its going to be really physical and we are going to be ready for it."

Reeths-Puffer (2-0) is at rival Mona Shores (1-1) to open OK Green play in the Blitz Battle.

The Sailors have won the last six in the series and eight of the last nine, but the Rockets are coming in off non-league wins over Grand Haven and Farmington.

Other games we are planning to cover on the Blitz Friday night include:



White Pigeon (2-0) at Decatur (1-1)

Constantine (1-1) at Lawton (2-0)

Ionia (1-1) at Portland (2-0)

Hastings (1-1) at Whitehall (2-0)

Montague (1-1) at Orchard View (2-0)

Allendale (2-0) at Holland Christian (1-1)

Unity Christian (1-1) at Spring Lake (2-0)

Hamilton (2-0) at Fruitport (0-2)

Wayland (2-0) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1-1)

Forest Hills Northern (2-0) at Byron Center (2-0)

Lowell (2-0) at East Grand Rapids (2-0)

Zeeland East (2-0) vs. GR Union (1-1) at Houseman Field

East Kentwood (1-1) at Hudsonville (2-0)

Caledonia (2-0) at West Ottawa (0-2)

Rockford (2-0) at Jenison (0-2)

